



Napalm Records has announced that it will be reissuing almost the entirety of horror/punk rock act Wednesday 13’s back catalog, marking the first time several entries in the band’s discography will be available both digitally and on vinyl. With the exception of the band’s first two albums, 2005’s Transylvania 90210: Songs of Death, Dying, and the Dead and 2006’s Fang Bang, eight albums will be reissued, including the Casualties & Tragedies album from side project Gunfire 76; from 2008’s Skeletons through to 2015’s Monsters of the Universe: Come Out and Plague. The Wednesday 13 back catalog reissues are available now via the Napalm Records webstore in CD, digital, and vinyl formats. A new album, titled Necrophaze has also been announced for a 2019 release, although no details of an actual release date have yet been revealed; Wednesday 13’s last release of new material was the Condolences album, released on June 2, 2017 via Nuclear Blast.

The band is currently slated as one of the supporting acts on the Static-X Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, along with DevilDriver, DOPE, and Raven Black, with Wednesday 13 embarking on both North American legs, as well as the European leg; in addition, the band will play a five-date Australian tour in August. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Wednesday 13 website.

