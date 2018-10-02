We Are Polarized announces debut EP to present band's own Black Art Wave style





Polish neo-classical electronic project We Are Polarized has released its debut EP, Inkub. The five tracks follow the theme of the titular seductive fallen angel of legend – the Incubus (Inkub being the polish equivalent), combining otherworldly classical sounds with electronic elements to create a style that the band calls Black Art Wave. The band further clarifies this style as “the magnetism of opposites, the harmony of contrasts,” with the idea centering around the clashing of extreme musical genres into something wholly the band’s own. Some of the material from the EP was presented at We Are Polarized’s live debut at the Different Sounds festival in Poland, with Inkub now available for streaming and as a pay-what-you-want item through Bandcamp.





We Are Polarized

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)