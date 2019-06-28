



Best known as the front man for The Mission, Wayne Hussey has announced that he will be embarking on a U.K. and European tour in support of his Salad Daze autobiography. “Having been in solitary confinement and chained to a desk for the last year or so,” Hussey comments, “I thought it was time to go and make some music and be a little sociable with the world.” Spanning over 50 shows taking place over two months, the Salad Daze Tour begins on August 26 in Nuneaton, and runs until November 8 in Stockholm, along with a final date on November 10 in Manchester’s Louder Than Words book festival, with additional dates taking Hussey through Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Belgium, The Netherlands, and more; a full listing of dates can be found on The Mission’s website, with Hussey saying, “It’ll either kill me or make a man of a me at last.” Joining him as the support act in the U.K. will be Evi Vine, supporting her Black Light White Dark album, with Hussey stating that he is delighted to have her onboard. As Vine had sung onstage with The Mission during the band’s 2016-17 Another Fall From Grace Tour, Hussey is “hoping to persuade Evi to maybe join me onstage each night to sing a few songs together. It was always one of the highlights of the Mission show for me when Evi and I got to perform one acoustic song, I always looked forward to that moment.” Both Hussey and Vine had recently collaborated with Michael Ciravolo’s Beauty in Chaos supergroup, which also featured members of The Cure, MINISTRY, Cheap Trick, King’s X, The Offspring, Van Halen, Ice-T, Tim Palmer, and Rolan Bolan (son of T-Rex’s Marc Bolan).

Published on May 23 by Omnibus Press and available via The Mission’s webstore, the book chronicles Hussey’s life from childhood to his time in The Mission, with each chapter accompanied by a specially curated playlist of artists as diverse as Elvis Presley, Suicide, Radiohead, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and more – these playlists are available via Hussey’s YouTube channel and Spotify.

