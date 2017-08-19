WaxTrax! announces Q&A panel discussion and private screening of documentary in Hollywood

WaxTrax! Records has announced a special artist Q&A discussion to examine the renowned independent Chicago record store and label’s history and influence in the industrial music scene, which will take place at Hollywood’s Montalbán Theater on Thursday, November 9. Featuring key artists from WaxTrax! bands such as Front 242, MINISTRY, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and The Revolting Cocks, the discussion will focus on the long awaited documentary, Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records, and the artists’ own early days on the label. The discussion will follow a special screening of the documentary. One free ticket to the private screening will be available with admission to the Q&A. In addition, a special pop-up shop will open in the theater to offer original vinyl pressings, collectibles, and memorabilia. Those who purchase tickets to the event will receive a limited edition poster, not commercially available; as well, limited VIP tickets for special artist access and event premiums are also available.

Originally titled Monumentary, Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records was successfully funded via Kickstarter campaign.

Additional information on the event and the documentary can be found via the WaxTrax! Records and WaxTrax! Films websites; tickets can be purchased at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3070035.









