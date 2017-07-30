Voltaire and Bella Morte to embark on Sweet 16 tour

Following on the success of his recent tours in Australia and Germany, Aurelio Voltaire will be hitting the road in the U.S. throughout the month of August to bring his unique and quirky dark cabaret style to the masses and “Celebrating 16 years of Friendship, Touring, and Dark Music!” Supported by fellow goth/rock act Bella Morte, the Sweet 16 Tour will begin on August 1 in Pittsburgh, PA – where Voltaire and Bella Morte front man first met in 2001 – and continued until the end of the month, at which point he will appear at this year’s DragonCon in Atlanta, GA; a final date on September 8 will take place at New York City’s Stimulate goth/fetish night. A full listing of dates can be found on the artists’ websites.





Voltaire

Bella Morte

DragonCon

Stimulate NYC

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)