Voicians signs management deal with FiXT





Having released his latest full-length album, Wasteland, via FiXT on February 23, German electro/rock hybrid artist Voicians solidifies his longstanding relationship with the prominent U.S. label and joins FiXT’s boutique roster with a new management deal. Voicians has been one of FiXT’s most visible and prolific artists, appearing on numerous remixes and releasing numerous albums and singles with the label; most recently, he contribued to the upcoming Circle of Dust remix companion to the industrial/metal act’s 2016 album Machines of Our Disgrace, with the Voicians remix of “Neurachem” released as a single on March 2. The artist has also promised more releases and collaborations throughout 2018 with other lebsl like Black Out Records, Hospital Records, and Liquicity Records, with an inaugural DJ set at Liquicity Antwerp planned for May.

