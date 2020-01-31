



Blending vibrant darkwave melodies with aggressive electropunk textures, Los Angeles artist Violent Vickie has announced the release of the first single from her upcoming Division album. Due out on February 14 via Crunch Pod, “Serotonin” finds the artist “toying with her demons, and ultimately, willfully releasing them” in what the labels calls “a call or end to some kind of psychic war.” The track was co-produced by guitarist E and can now be pre-saved on Spotify; additionally, a music video for “Serotonin” will be making its debut on February 22 at Ex Corpse Art Collective’s “Experimental Nite” at Old Oak Cellars in Pasadena, CA.

The Division LP is expected to be released in May 2020, following up on the 2013 Monster Alley album, which was voted “best album” by KALX ; from that album, “The Wolf” has been featured in a film by the National Organization for Women. She has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, having recently toured with Hanin Elias (ex-Atari Teenage Riot, Pigface), and supporting The Missing Persons, Trans X, and Them Are Us Too.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)