Venal Flesh unveils new track celebrating the Sith of the Old Republic





Dark EBM act Venal Flesh embraces the dark side and encourages you to do the same with a new track titled “The Sith Inquisition.” Now available as name-your-price item on Bandcamp, the Star Wars themed track is a special celebration for May 4, and in particular, “the Sith of the Old Republic.” Though Venal Flesh continues to perform live and has had several tracks and remixes appear on numerous compilations, this track marks the first new material from the band since 2016’s Worshiping at the Altar of Artifice, released on Alfa Matrix.







“May the Fourth be with you.”



“Beware the Revenge of the Fifth.”



“The Force shall free me.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)