Variant Electronic unveils new music video from Marco Cattani's The Mark





Created by Halo Effect and Chemical Waves member Marco Cattani as a solo outlet to explore different aspects of sound and music, The Mark has unveiled a new music video for the track “I’m Lost” from his recently released Buried Alive. Produced and edited by Dzukacorama and premiering via Variant Electronic, the video is a visually alluring display of sound and motion, complementing the track’s fluid shoegazing ambience. Buried Alive was released on March 19 on Variant Electronic, and marks Cattani’s second release as The Mark, following his 2015 A Slight Shadow of a Ghost debut.





The Mark

Facebook, Bandcamp

Variant Electronic

Facebook, Bandcamp

Dzukacorama

Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)