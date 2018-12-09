Vancouver duo OHMelectronic announces sophomore self-titled album





Five years after the Vancouver electro/industrial act’s debut album, OHMelectronic has announced the release of its latest self-titled album. Originally known as Öhm, the duo of Craig Joseph Huxtable (Landscape Body Machine) and Chris Peterson (Front Line Assembly, Decree) will be releasing OHMelectronic on February 22, 2019 via Artoffact Records. The band promises the record to be a “powerful collection of songs that are a perfect soundtrack for dark times,” with the introductory track “Uppercut” released as a single in January of last year, and “Everything Is Gone” as the album’s second single; both songs are available to preview via Bandcamp, with pre-orders for the album in digital and CD editions now available.







The Öhm debut album was released in October of 2013. Since then, the band has performed alongside the likes the Skinny Puppy, Severed Heads, and RevCo. The band announced the change of name from Öhm to OHMelectronic earlier this year, with Huxtable stating, “We believe that by making our name even more unique, it will enable our fan base, new and old, to find us on social media and streaming platforms with much more ease.”





OHMelectronic

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)