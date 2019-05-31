



As the band’s third full-length album nears its release, Chicago electro/industrial/rock band V Is For Villains has unveiled the first single from Villains Never Die. With lyrics revolving around the pitfalls of success in an uncaring industry and their detrimental effects on the artist’s psyche, “Sad Hit Song” was – according to band leader Nick “Mr. Agitator” Santiago – “inspired by the tragic loss of so many of our heroes,” with the video encouraging listeners dealing with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help, reminding them “you are not alone.” Of the song, Raymond Watts (PIG) has commented that “Sad Hit Song” is “An ear worm so sticky, you’ll either carry it to the grave… or it’ll drive you to the grave.”







Villains Never Die is due for release on July 5, following the band’s 2017 album Murder In the Art. In addition to the album’s release, the band will also be returning to the stage on that date to headline Anime Midwest at the Rosemont Convention Center, performing to an attendance of 15,000 people.

V Is For Villains

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Anime Midwest

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)