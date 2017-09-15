Sep 2017 15

Undermathic releases first new album since 2013Polish electronic musician Maciej Paszkiewicz has released the first track from the latest album from his Undermathic moniker, titled “Technologique.” With a release date of October 27, Living Holograms marks the first release of new Undermathic material since 2013’s Indistinct Face, and his first since departing from the prominent IDM/industrial imprint Tympanik Audio. Now available for pre-order via the artist’s Bandcamp page, Paszkiewicz promises that an additional five music videos will accompany Living Holograms to ensure an audio/visual experience that lives up to the album’s title.
 

 

