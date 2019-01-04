Uglyhead teases upcoming EP with new single featuring drummer Galen Waling





Seattle industrial/rock band Uglyhead has relesased the title track from the upcoming EP, Disembodied. Created primarily as a solo effort by band leader Jake Alejo, the track features drumming from Galen Waling (Lords of Acid, PIG, Julien-K, Left Spine Down), with mastering by Shawn Hatfield (Mend, Surachai). Containing five tracks “about ghosts, invisibility, and bottomless pits,” Disembodied is due for release on April 26 via Bandcamp. Uglyhead’s last full-length release was 2012’s The Garden, followed by a series of singles releases; Disembodied follows the October 2017 Halloween Sounds Vol. 1 single.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)