U.K. bands Dicepeople and The Brooklyn Foundation team up for new video single





London based dark electro project Dicepeople has teamed up with Manchester’s The Brooklyn Foundation for a remix of “Control.” a track off of Dicepeople’s acclaimed 2011 album It Gets Darker. The new “Trump 45” version of the song has been released exclusively as an all new politically inspired video single, and is available now at Dicepeople’s YouTube channel.







Written and produced by Dicepeople’s Matt Brock, the new arrangement by The Brooklyn Foundation’s Alan Burke features a greater vocal focus and updated synths, while remaining true to the original. Dicepeople will be performing the track live at the Synthetic City London 2018 Electronic Music Festival on March 24; tickets for the festival are available now through the festival’s Facebook page.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)