Two synthpop/darkwave titans to co-headline April tour of the U.S.





Darkwave band Hexheart – fronted by God Module’s Jasyn Bangert – and synthwave act The Rain Within – headed by Bella Morte’s Andy Deane – will be embarking on a co-headlining tour of the U.S. throughout the month of April. The tour begins on April 8 in Salt Lake City, UT and continues until April 24 in Charlottesville, VA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on both bands’ websites.

Hexheart will be touring to support the band’s debut record, Midnight on a Moodless Night, which was released in June of 2017 via Metropolis Records. Similarly, The Rain Within will be supporting its sophomore album, Atomic Eyes, reeleased this past Valentine’s Day on Negative Gain Productions. In addition, Hexheart will be making its live European debut at this year’s Wave Gotik Treffen.

