Two new singles from Scandroid





Klayton, under his Scandroid moniker, has released a new single, titled “Rendezvous.” With a release date of April 28, the single follows the Dreams of Neo-Tokyo remix companion to the self-titled debut; featuring the track in both a vocal and instrumental version, “Rendezvous” is described by the artist as, “An upbeat anthem to late night love that will all but force you to clap along as you lose yourself in the rhythm.”

In addition, Scandroid will be releasing on May 4 a rendition of “The Force Theme” from the beloved Star Wars franchise, rearranging John Williams’ famous melodies into a pulsating and electrified dance track “to inspire the Jedi within us all.” With the single now available for pre-order, this marks Klayton’s second cover of Williams’ highly acclaimed score to the Star Wars series, following the Celldweller version of “The Imperial March,” released on May 4, 2015. “The Imperial March” has exceeded one-million plays on Spotify, YouTube, and Pandora, along with over 500,000 plays on SoundCloud.

A second full-length Scandroid album is currently in development, with plans to be released later this year.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)