Two new limited edition vinyl releases from DIVE





DIVE, the industrial/EBM project of Dirk Ivens is releasing two limited edition albums on vinyl in late spring/early summer 2018, the first of which is a vinyl reissue of the project’s 1995 album Grinding Walls. A collaborative soundtrack with Sigillum S for a film by visual artist Petulia Mattioli – a.k.a. KOMA – Grinding Walls will be released for the first time on vinyl on May 25 via Mecanica. The double green vinyl pressing is limited to 500 copies with numbered cards, while the album also includes bonus tracks from the artist’s back catalogue, including “No Pain No Game.” The second, due out on June 8 via Out of Line Music, Let Me In consists of a pair of remixes by Mildred and Attacke for “Let Me In” from Iven’s latest album, Underneath, accompanied by two previously unreleased tracks – an ambient instrumental by the name of “Hollie” and a cover of Suicide’s “I Remember.” All four tracks are exclusive to the 12-inch. Both items are available for pre-order via Storming the Base.

DIVE

Website, Facebook

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mecanica

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)