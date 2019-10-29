



Texas based post-punk/darkwave band Twin Tribes has announced the release of the highly anticipated sophomore album, Ceremony, with the new song, “The River” having premiered at Post-Punk.com . The follow up to the early 2018 Shadows debut, Ceremony moves away from its predecessor’s dark, occult imagery to focus on themes of love, loss, pain, life, and death inspired by events in the duo’s personal lives; since that debut, Twin Tribes has established itself as an up-and-comer in the darkwave scene, spending the last year touring in support of She Past Away, Kælan Mikla, and Ash Code among others. Ceremony will be released on December 13 via Negative Gain in North America, and Manic Depression Records in France; the album is currently available for pre-order in CD, cassette, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp, with Germany’s Young & Cold Records to release a vinyl edition in black, mint, and marbeled transperent green variants in January, limited to 1,000 copies.











Additionally, Twin Tribes has been continuously touring North America since July, with dates planned in November and December, taking the band right to the end of 2019. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)