Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti scores reissued on vinyl





Renowned movie score composer Angelo Badalamenti has received the vinyl treatment for two of his most haunting works. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release, Death Waltz Recording Company has issue Badalamenti’s score for David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, the cinematic continuation of the acclaimed cult TV series. This new vinyl edition of Badalamenti’s haunting score was painstakingly remastered from the original tapes in the Warner Archives, recut to fit across two LPs, approved by Badalamenti. Spencer Hickman, label manager of Mondo Record Label (Death Waltz Recording’s parent label) says of this collection, “It sounds incredible and punchy, but super nuanced too.” Fire Walk With Me, whose title track earned Badalamenti a Grammy, also features artwork by Sam Smith, approved by Lynch. Fans of Twin Peaks and Fire Walk With Me can also rejoice as the long-awaited TV series continuation will premiere on Showtime on May 21, 2017, with Badalamenti returning to score the new series. His partnership with David Lynch began in 1986 with the Oscar nominated Blue Velvet, with Badalamenti scoring nearly every Lynch project since, making theirs one of the most prolific partnerships in cinema history. Fire Walk With Me is available via Storming the Base.

In addition, Italian label Rustblade, in its continuing series of vinyl issues of horror movie soundtracks, has released Badalamenti’s score for the 2004 David Greico directed thriller Evilenko. This release is a joint effort with Minus Habens Records to celebrate the label’s 30th anniversary, and is available in a limited edition of 499 colored vinyl. Also included on the soundtrack are two different version of the theme song “Angels Go to Heaven,” featuring The Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan. Evilenko is available via Rustblade.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)