Coitus Interruptus Productions is set to release a tribute to avant-garde electronic music pioneer Fad Gadget – a.k.a. Francis John Tovey – on April 3, 2017, marking the 15th anniversary of the artist’s death. Under What Flag is a celebration of Tovey’s legacy, with 16 groups influenced by his music covering some of his most iconic songs. Leæther Strip, Blakk Glass, Cylab, Manufactura, and NOIR are among the groups brought together by Chris Halstead (DJ Seraphim) to pay homage, making the compilation a labor of love from artists who were fans first. According to the label, “Fad Gadget’s avant-garde approach to electronic music, along with biting social commentary of the period, are all the more relevant now given today’s caustic political climate. The disposable culture that Frank sang about in the early 1980s is even more alarmingly alive today.” With mastering by God Module’s Jasyn Bangert, Under What Flag will be released as a free download for all fans via the label’s Bandcamp.

