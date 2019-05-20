



Slovenian electro/synthpop act Torul has announced a new single, “The Sooner the Better,” the fourth to precede the band’s upcoming sixth full-length album, Hikikomori. With the track, the band pursues themes of remembrance and regret set to a melancholic and bittersweet electro-pop vibe, with the music video to feature a performance by dance artist Željko Božić. The single’s B-side track, also to be featured on Hikikomori, “Spanje” marks Torul’s first song to date with Slovenian lyrics, detailing Torulsson’s struggles with getting enough sleep. Remixes by the likes of Beborn Beton, Vasi Vallis, Ploki, and Into the Knot are also included, with the single and music video due for release on May 24 via Infacted Recordings.











Following up on 2006’s Reset, Hikikomori is due for release on June 7 via Infacted Recordings. The album’s 13 tracks were culled from more than 20 the band created in a mostly spontaneous manner, during what the band refres to as “a period of changes and progression.” Although still rooted in synthpop and electro influences, Hikikomori not only presents a more dynamic vocal presence from past releases as Torulsson and Maj share vocal duties, but also introduces bass guitar into the band’s sound; in addition, lyrical themes focus on “a denial of pure darkness,” or “fighting against it,” following a philosphy of “Music is therapy, cure, hope.” Other singles released from the album include “Ausverkauft,” “Explain,” and “You Won,” while the track “Bad Boy Dreaming” can be previewed via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)