Toronto AFTERMATH festival announces inaugural event





AFTERMATH I, a post-apocalyptic music festival and “end of the world costume party,” makes its debut on March 29 at Toronto’s Velvet Underground. The inaugural event features Metropolis Records act A Primitive Evolution as the headliner, with support performances by local dark underground bands Hot Lips, SQUID LID, Phantom High, and Dirty Wizardz, set to a backdrop of desolate atmosphere designed by local artists Stu Dead of Playdead Cult and James Fisher of Zirco Fisher Art x Music. Post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk, and industrial/gothic attire is encouraged, but not required, with tickets are available online for $15, or $20 at the door. Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

This event appears to be unrelated to the similarly named Aftermath Festival held in 2015 in response to the closing down of the much revered Kinetik Festival.

AFTERMATH I

Facebook

A Primitve Evolution

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Hot Lips

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

SQUID LID

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Phantom High

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Dirty Wizardz

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Playdead Cult

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Velvet Underground

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)