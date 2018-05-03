Tim Muddiman to release sophomore album





Following up on his 2016 Paradise Runs Deeper debut, Tim Muddiman has announced his sophomore album with his band The Strange, titled Domino Blitz, to be released via his own Gun Street Music. Showcasing his dark rock songwriting style with themes concentrating on “on the things that make humans flow into places that are full of wonder,” Domino Blitz was successfully funded via PledgeMusic campaign, where pre-orders and additional exclusive content are still available until the album’s release on May 11, after which it will be available on all digital platforms.







Besides its independent release, Muddiman also created the album with an independent spirit on which he “goes to places that most people could hardly dare dream in a world gone crazy and controlled by the 1%.” The album’s first single, “Get It On” was released in December, with a music video shot, edited, and animated by Adam Fitch, who also provided backing vocals for the track.

A longtime member of the dark electronic and industrial/rock pioneer’s band, Muddiman will be touring throughout 2018 with Gary Numan in the U.S., U.K., and Europe; tour dates can be found on Gary Numan’s website. Muddiman promises more gigs and music videos to come from he and The Strange in 2018 and beyond.

Tim Muddiman and The Strange

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)