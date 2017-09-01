Throbbing Gristle celebrates 40 years with reissued discography





Throbbing Gristle and Mute Records have announced a series of reissues in honor of the 40 year anniversary of the debut album, The Second Annual Report on November 3. Limited edition vinyl and double CD versions of The Second Annual Report in white vinyl and the original packaging will be released alongside 20 Jazz Funk Greats in green vinyl and a double red vinyl edition of The Taste Of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle. This is the first time The Taste Of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle has been released on vinyl, and features an updated tracklist including “Almost a Kiss” (from 2007’s Part Two: Endless Not). The industrial pioneers are considered by many to have invented the sound and name of the genre with the use of samples, special effects, and heavy distortion, the founding of label Industrial Records, and the slogan “industrial music for industrial people.” The group was associated with the anarchist punk movement, the band’s notorious live shows often featuring a backdrop of disturbing imagery against lyrics intended to provoke audiences into challenging social norms and sparking independent thinking. More reissues are planned for 2018, with D.o.A. The Third and Final Report, Heathen Earth, and Part Two: Endless Not due out on January 26, 2018, followed by Mission of Dead Souls, Greatest Hits, Journey Through a Body, and In the Shadow of the Sun on April 27, 2018. Further releases of previously unreleased material, including boxed sets and rarities, are also in the works.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)