



Even as his primary musical outlet has endured long periods of dormancy, Chemlab front man Jared Louche has remained a fairly active presence in some form or another – Chemlab recently conducted a U.S. tour and performed at Chicago’s ColdWaves in 2018 and 2019, subsequently releasing the Tape Decay collection on Armalyte Industries, with Louche then appearing on the Ether of Souls album A Far Safer Place on September 27. Now, he unveils another collaborative effort, this time with fellow machine/rockers and soundtrack composers Dogtablet, as the vocalist appears on six tracks of the upcoming album Feathers & Skin, due for release on December 9. Originally titled Skin, and then later Shadowlands, Feathers & Skin marks the third full-length outing from Dogtablet – the duo of Martin King and Roberto Soave – after 2017’s Outlaws & Strays and 2018’s Double Thirty; several preview tracks have already been released, including the “Skin Job (Love the Skin You’re In)” single available on Bandcamp (and a featured track on Chemlab’s Tape Decay), as well as “Showtime” and the Ghost mix of “Collapsing Lives,” both available to stream on YouTube. From these two tracks, Feathers & Skin also features guest vocal performances from Subgenius and Sapphira Vee,















Louche had also appeared on the track “The New Cold War” from Dogtablet’s previous Double Thirty release, while both he and King are alumni of the Chicago musical collective Pigface; King recently appeared onstage with Pigface during the band’s recently concluded tour, and had also previously served as a member of pioneering industrial group Test Dept. Soave is best known for his work with The Associates, Presence, and Shelleyan Orphan. With the lineup now consisting of Louche on vocals, guitarist Daniel Evans, drummer Vince McAley, and bassist Mike Love, Chemlab is reportedly working on new material for the band’s first album of new material since 2003’s Oxidizer.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)