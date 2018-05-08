Third album from Blac Kolor announced, featuring guest spots from Haujobb and Front 242 members





From Leipzig, Germany comes Blac Kolor, the brainchild of Hendrick Grothe, now releasing his third album, titled Awakening. Showcasing the artist’s blend of darkly post-industrial soundscapes with rhythms inspired by EBM and techno and the controlled mania of IDM, Awakening may prove to be Blac Kolor’s most musically diverse and tantilizingly atmospheric record. As the artist’s first release after signing to the Hands Productions imprint, the album is especially notable for the inclusion of special guests Dejan Samardzic of Haujobb and celebrated vocalist Jean-Luc De Meyer of Front 242 and C-Tec, both appearing on the title track. Awakening was released in Germany on April 6 (available via Bandcamp), but will be available on North American shores on June 8, available for pre-order from Storming the Base in both CD and 2-LP vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)