Thievery Corporation announces two performances at the Kennedy Center





Electronica duo Thievery Corporation has announced two special performances in the band’s hometown of Washington, DC at the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. These concerts, both taking place on May 15, will see Eric Hilton and Rob Garza working with a host of young composers – including Composer-in-Residence Mason Bates – and a 22 piece orchestra conducted by Teddy Abrams to present new arrangements from across Thievery Corporation’s diverse catalog. Of the honor, Hilton states, “To go from where we started as two young guys with limited gear in a makeshift studio to receiving this type of opportunity and recognition is truly a highlight in our career.” To kick off the evening, Bates himself will join the band with his instrumental/electronica work The Rise of Exotic Computing. Tickets for the event can be purchased via the Kennedy Center website.

In addition, Thievery Corporation will embark on a tour throughout May, June, and July, with dates scheduled in Greeve, Portugal, Canada, and the U.S.; further information can be found via the band’s website.





Thievery Corporation

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

ESL Music

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)