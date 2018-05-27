The Silverblack unveils new single for upcoming third album





Italian industrial/metal act The Silverblack has released a new single and music video for the track “Alone,” a standalone track to anticipate the band’s third full-length album, Rain On a Wedding Day. Directed and edited by bassist Ivan King, the energetic and spastic video for “Alone” showcases The Silverblack’s grim and horrific visual style, the band adorned in masks and makeup set to a marching beat, roaring verses, and an emotive and melodic chorus. “Alone” is now available via Reload Music/Sony Music Italy.







The Silverblack began in 2014 as a collaboration between vocalist Claudio Ravinale – a.k.a. Infernalizer – and producer NeroArgento, releasing the debut album The Grand Turmoil in September of 2015, followed up by the self-titled sophomore album in 2016. Prior to The Silverblack, Ravinale was best known as the front man for melodic death/metal band Disarmonia Mundi and horror punk/metal band 5 Star Grave.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)