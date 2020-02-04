



Following successful North American, U.K., and European tours, influential post-punk band The Psychedelic Furs has announced the release of their eighth studio album and first in nearly 30 years, Made of Rain. In conjunction with the announcement, the group has released the first single from the album, “Don’t Believe,” now available for streaming with downloads included with album pre-orders. A special performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14 featuring exclusive performances from the new album and longtime fan favorites has also been announced, with tickets going on sale to the general public on February 7, along with an exclusive pre-sale for fans who pre-order the album from the band’s official store.







The Psychedelic Furs formed in 1977, hitting the U.K. charts with the self-titled 1980 debut album, with the follow-up, 1981’s Talk, Talk, Talk hitting the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and producing two U.K. charting singles, “Dumb Waiters” and “Pretty in Pink.” The latter single was re-recorded for the soundtrack of the 1986 John Hughes movie of the same name. After a long break in the ’90s, the group reformed in 2000, with Made of Rain marking the band’s first studio album since 1991’s World Outside. Produced by Richard Fortus and mixed by Tim Palmer, Made of Rain is due for release on May 1, 2020 on the Cooking Vinyl label in CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats, with pre-orders available via all major outlets.





The Psychedelic Furs

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cooking Vinyl

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)