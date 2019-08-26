



Mongolian rock group The HU has released a new music video for the song “The Great Chinggis Khaan” from the band’s upcoming debut album The Gereg. This marks the band’s third music video, after the release of the singles “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem” in 2018, both of which garnered the band global acclaim, with this new song delving specifically into the historical figure; indeed, the album’s title of The Gereg refers to “the first diplomatic ‘passport’ issued by the Mongol Empire during the time of Genghis Khan (Chinggis Khaan), so his envoys could travel to many nations without any restrictions.” The video also marks the first to feature the quartet backed by traditional drums, guitar, and bass to complement the band’s use of Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), and the Tumur Khuur (jaw harp); creating a style referred to as “Hunnu rock,” The HU’s blend of traditional Mongolian and western rock instrumentation has helped to garner the group a singular place in the global music market, which culminated in a sold out tour of Europe and the U.K. in 2019.







The HU will be conducting a tour of North America, beginning on September 11 in Minneapolis, and concluding on December 7 in Las Vegas, NV; a full listing of tour dates and ticket information can be found on the band’s website. The Gereg will be released on September 13 via Eleven Seven Music (E7M) in CD and vinyl formats, with pre-orders also available on The HU’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)