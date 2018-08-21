



Having made a splash as an opening act on MINISTRY’s AmeriKKKant tour, and with an IndieGoGo campaign for a debut album, New York industrial/punk trio has announced the release of a live DVD. Hex Live documents the band’s performances on the AmeriKKKant tour, shot by cinematographer/director Jack Meltzer; additional materials on the DVD incude backstage interviews and documentary footage, as well as the music video for “Hexxx,” which can also be viewed via the band’s YouTube channel. Now available via The God Bombs’ webstore, every purchase includes an immediate free download of the live audio from the DVD.











In addition, The God Bombs are currently on tour throughout the U.S. as the support act for harsh electro/industrial band Psyclon Nine’s Tour of the Worm. Subsequently, The God Bombs will embark on a series of solo dates in September; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.





The God Bombs

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Psyclon Nine

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)