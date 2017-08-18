The Dresden Dolls to perform four sold out shows in fall





Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione – collectively known as The Dresden Dolls – have announced a series of four special performances to take place this fall, following up on the pair’s successful run of sold out shows last year. Making good on Palmer’s promise that “The world has not seen the last of The Dresden Dolls,” the band will perform a Halloween show at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club, followed by three intimate nights at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on November 3, 4, and 6. It was at this venue where the band held its first record release party for the self-titled debut in 2003; the three dates will commemorate 40 years of Paradise Rock Club being one of the city’s most renowned live venues, with Viglione commenting, “It’s a perfect time to celebrate the Ruby Red 40th Anniversary of this classic Boston rock venue, and the 14th Band-iversary of the cities stripiest duo.” The Halloween show also holds a special significance for Palmer and Viglione, who first met at a Halloween party in 2000, subsequently forming The Dresden Dolls. “Halloween and the act of transforming yourself outwardly to strut your inner, totem-animal are in the very life blood of The Dresden Dolls,” Viglione states.

All four performances have already sold out!

The Dresden Dolls went on hiatus in 2008, at which time Palmer released her solo album debut Who Killed Amanda Palmer. Viglione joined Violent Femmes as the band’s drummer in 2013, and formed the band Scarlet Sails in 2015, releasing a debut EP in January of 2016. Since 2010, Palmer and Viglione have continued to tour as The Dresden Dolls.





The Dresden Dolls

Amanda Palmer

Brian Viglione

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)