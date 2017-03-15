The Dreaming to release remix companion to acclaimed 2015 album





The Dreaming’s From the Ashes, a remix companion to the band’s highly acclaimed 2015 Rise Again, will be released June 23 on Metropolis Records. This marks the second release featuring the reunion of Stabbing Westward founders vocalist Christopher Hall and keyboardist and programmer Walter Flakus, rounded out with onetime Stabbing Westward drummer Johnny Haro, Deadsy/Orgy guitarist Carlton Bost, and Static X bassist Brent Ashley, with the band itself remixing and reimagining songs from Rise Again. From the Ashes is available for pre-order now through Metropolis Records and Storming the Base.

The Dreaming

Metropolis Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)