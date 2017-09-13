The Damned announces details for upcoming album, reunites with Paul Gray





With the band having signed a deal with the Search and Destroy imprint in early spring, legendary punk act The Damned has announced plans for the upcoming the eleventh studio album. For the as-yet-untitled effort, The Damned has tapped the skills of two fellow legends – producer Tony Visconti and Grammy winning producer/engineer/mixer Kevin Killen; both are renowned for working extensively with the late David Bowie, both having played an integral part in Bowie’s final album Blackstar. In addition, The Damned will be once again rejoined by bass player Paul Gray, an essential component of previous albums like The Black Album and Strawberries; Gray steps in following the departure of bassist Stu West, with the band commenting that it is “forever grateful for his contributions to The Damned.” In addition, The Damned will embark on a U.K. tour throughout January and February of 2018; tour dates can be found on the group’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)