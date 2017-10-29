The Courtesans release new music video, announce headlining UK tour





Having released the Better Safe than Sober EP earlier this year, dark pop/rock group The Courtesans has released the music video for “Feel the Same.” With a powerful chorus and catchy Brit-hop hooks, the song depicts a tale of deception, desperation, and resignation; the band states the song and video to be about “Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real.” “Feel the Same” is the second video release from the EP, following “Mesmerize.” Better Safe than Sober was released on March 31, following the group’s 1917 debut album, funded via PledgeMusic campaign and released in 2014.

In addition, The Courtesans will be embarking on a headlining Subspecies tour of the UK with special guests Bullet Height, beginning November 23 and continuing until December 10; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Courtesans website. The Courtesans recently performed three dates in support of goth/rock and horror punk artist Wednesday 13 on his UK tour.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)