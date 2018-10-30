The Clay People to join Otep on tour





After 11 years, The Clay People returned this year with the release of Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies and Fables, followed by the music video for the album’s first single “Colossus.” Having recently performed as an opener for Stabbing Westward, The Clay People will now be joining heavy metal band Otep and One Day Waiting on five dates in the Southern U.S. on the The Art of Dissent Tour. Beginning on December 12 in Atlanta, GA and continuing until December 16 in Memphis, TN, the band will be building on its long legacy of engaging and energetic live performances, having in the past touring with the likes of Static-X, Stabbing Westward, Filter, Clutch, and Rob Zombie; a full listing of tour dates can be found on The Clay People website.







Demon Hero was released on September 28 via Magnetic Eye Records and is now available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. The album marked The Clay People’s first release of new material since 2007’s Waking the Dead, produced by guitarist Brian McGarvey and drummer Dan Dinsmore, with the final mix provided by longtime associate and Grammy award winning producer Neil Kernon. Guest performers on the album include Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward), bassist Chris Wyse (Ace Frehley, The Cult, OWL), Wade Alin (Christ Analogue, Scanalyzer), and Rob Zilla (More Machine Than Man).





The Clay People

Magnetic Eye Records

Otep

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)