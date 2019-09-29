



Having successfully toured and performed at several European festivals in 2019, The Cassandra Complex has now released a remastered edition of the band’s 1986 debut album Grenade. “We were never really happy with the version that came out on the original record,” states guitarist/keyboardist Andy Booth, citing the limitations of technology and inadequate finances as the primary reasons for the band’s dissatisfaction with the 1986 Rouska release; “But now, we can finally release it the way it sounded in the studio when we recorded it,” with the remastered edition now available on Spotify and Amazon, released on September 6 via the band’s own Complex Music imprint. The original release earned The Cassandra Complex critical and commercial acclaim, selling over 20,000 copies and leading to multiple sold-out tours; the group subsequently released the Hello America compilation of early 12-inch singles on Rouska in 1987, before moving on to Play It Again Sam Records, and releasing the last album of new studio material, Wetware, on Metropolis Records in 2000. Hello America is also available via Spotify, with each individual track available as a single on Amazon. Throughout the band’s tenure, elements of industrial, new wave, EBM, synthpop, goth/rock, and early punk music found their way into The Cassandra Complex’s sound, with founder/front man Rodney Orpheus citing the likes of David Bowie, Suicide, Can, Kraftwerk, Hawkwind, Cabaret Voltaire, Buzzcocks, Joy Division, and Gang of Four as essential influences; of Grenade, he comments, “We ended up with a synthesis of all of those disparate elements on a record that sounded quite unlike anything else around at the time, especially on the U.K. scene.”

The Cassandra Complex

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)