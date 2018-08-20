The Browning announces fourth album and tour with Mushroomhead, releases new single





Long heralded for combining extreme metal and heavy electronics, Kansas City quartet The Browning has announced that the band’s fourth album Geist will be released on October 26 via Spinefarm Records. Referred to by lead vocalist and programmer Jonny McBee as the group’s most dynamic record, “It has the heaviest and softest music The Browning has ever written,” with the introductory single “Carnage” being a “tip of the hat to the classic sound we have, but with a ton of intensity.” McBee further states of the album, “I knew there needed to be a massive change – not just musically for listeners, but for myself,” referring specifically to his vocal style and “finding the right voice for three years that’s powerful and melodic, but still extremely heavy and emotional.” He finally states, “My end goal for The Browning is to be industrial/electronic/rock/metal.” “Carnage” features a guest performance from Jake Hill.







Furthermore, The Browning will be embarking on a tour with alt./metal band Mushroomhead throughout August and September; support acts for the tour include Kissing Candice and Unsaid fate, with several dates to include the likes of Powerman 5000, Psychostick, Voodoo Terror Tribe, and Earth Caller. A full listing of tour dates can be found on The Browning’s website.

