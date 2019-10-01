



Following up on the band’s Always release in 2017, Los Angeles darkwave act The Blue Hour has released a new album titled In Every Breath. Written and produced by the band’s own Marselle and Brian Hodges, the album features 11 original tracks, one remix, and a cover of The Cure’s “Kyoto Song,” all hearkening back to the ambient and dreamy pop and noir atmospheres of the 4AD era, with vocals reminiscent of Kate Bush crossed with David Bowie. Mixed by Brian Hodges and mastered by the legendary Wade Alin (Christ Analogue), In Every Breath features John Fryer of Black Needle Noise lending his mixing and drumming skills to the opening track, “Embrace Not the Hand,” while “Falling Leaves” and the remix of “One More Mystery” by Pieter Nooten (Clan of Xymox) were mastered by Michael Lawrence; Marselle Hodges had performed with Fryer on the Black Needle Noise “I Am God” single released on May 15. Other guest musicians on the album include bassist Zoltan Renadii, saxophonist Amy Denio (Tone Dog), drummer Kevin Carkeet (ex-AWOLNation), and string arrangements by Maria Grig. In Every Breath was released on September 16 via No Devotion Records and can be purchased digitally via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)