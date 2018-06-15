The Black Queen announces second album





Los Angeles electronic/coldwave band The Black Queen, having announced a string of festival and European tour dates, has announced the release of its sophomore full-length album, Infinite Games. Following two years after the group’s critically and commercially acclaimed Fever Daydream debut, Infinite Games features 10 brand new tracks and artwork by Jesse Draxler in five different cover variations; the album will be released in multiple formats including digital, CD, and cassettes limited to 466 copies, and 1,000 hand numbered standard black double-vinyl editions. Limited clear and color swirl vinyl editions were also available, but have already sold out. Infinite Games is available for pre-order now via The Black Queen’s website and Bandcamp, and is scheduled for release on September 28.







The Black Queen will be performing in all three cities – New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles – of this year’s ColdWaves events in September, followed by a tour of the U.K. and Europe in October, and two performances in Russia in early November. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website and social media profiles.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)