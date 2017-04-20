The Birthday Massacre, Army of the Universe, and Ludovico Technique to tour North America





Launching on May 18 in the band’s hometown of Toronto, ON, goth/rock act The Birthday Massacre will be embarking on the Under Your Spell tour of North America, spanning 26 dates in support of the band’s upcoming album of the same name. Joining the band will be international industrial/rock band Army of the Universe, having just completed a run of European dates in suppose of the band’s latest album 1999 & The Aftershow. Additional support will be provided by dark electro/industrial act Ludovico Technique, making the Under Your Spell tour a triple-threat of Metropolis Records’ most engaging bands.

A full listing of tour dates can be found via the bands’ individual websites; while not technically part of the tour, included on The Birthday Massacre’s itinerary will be a co-headlining appearance at Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia with Velvet Acid Christ on June 17, with the band’s Under Your Spell album to be released on June 9 via Metropolis Records .







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)