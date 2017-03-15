The Birthday Massacre announces seventh album





The Birthday Massacre’s seventh studio album, Under Your Spell will be released June 9 on Metropolis Records in both CD and limited edition purple and black vinyl formats. The release is a deeply personal, immersive blend of the ’80s, electronica, aggressive guitars, and dark, cinematic melodies to create the group’s signature sound. Under Your Spell is the first album of new material from The Birthday Massacre since 2014’s Superstition; 2016 saw the release of Imagica, which featured several demo versions of the band’s early songs prior to being named The Birthday Massacre. Pre-orders for Under Your Spell on vinyl and CD are available now via Storming the Base and Metropolis Records.

The Birthday Massacre

Metropolis Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)