The Birthday Massacre and Velvet Acid Christ to headline Dracula's Ball





Velvet Acid Christ and The Birthday Massacre will headline the June 17 installment of Dracula’s Ball. The Philadelphia gothic/industrial institution is the only joint U.S. date for the two groups, and the first Dracula’s Ball appearance by Velvet Acid Christ. DJ Synthicide and DJ Azrael will keep the dance floors pumping all night in two additional rooms. As is tradition for Dracula’s Ball, over-the-top attire and costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets for the all ages event are on sale now online through Isotank and Ticketfly, and in person at the Trocadero box office and Digital Underground (732 S 4th St). Advance purchase is highly recommended; The Birthday Massacre’s previous Dracula’s Ball appearance in 2015 sold out well in advance of the event.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)