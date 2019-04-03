The Awakening launches music video competition for latest single





South African goth/rock act The Awakening has launched a competition for fans to create a music video for the song “Back to Wonderland,” off of the band’s latest album, Chasm. With a final submission date of May 15, the competition has three prize packages available, with the first including a private 45-minute acoustic performance and conversation with front man Ashton Nyte via Skype; included in all three packages are autographed CDs and vinyls of Chasm, lyric sheets, and an various merch bundles and items. Additional info on these prizes with a full listing of the competition rules can be found on the band’s website. A lyric video for “Back to Wonderland” was released by the band in November 2018; it was the second single from Chasm after “Shore,” released in September. Chasm was released on November 26, 2018 following an extensive pre-order campaign.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)