The Anix releases first single from second album on FiXT





Less than a full year since releasing his debut album on FiXT, Brandon Smith has released the first single from the upcoming sophomore album from The Anix, titled “Chrome.” Written and produced by Smith, the track evokes images of humanoid figures bathed in liquid metal, exploring themes of mirror personalities that reflect their surroundings rather than embracing their true selves. The single features the song in both vocal and instrumental versions, available now via Bandcamp.







The Anix signed with FiXT in early 2018, releasing Shadow_Movement on October 19 of that year; as the project’s sixth full-length album, it marked the project’s transition from a full band to Brandon Smith’s solo outlet, continuing to combine elements of emotive rock and electronic music, the album’s themes revolving around a cyberpunk-inspired future setting. Since then, The Anix has also released on March 29 the Order / Disorder album of compositions for TV, film, video games, and trailers, preceded by the “Techunter” single, which was created for Techunter Magazine and released on February 8.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)