The Afghan Whigs return with eighth album





The psychedelic and supernatural collide in The Afghan Whigs dark new LP, In Spades. The album harnesses the creative chemistry of the current lineup, which launched its previous release, 2014’s Do to the Beast onto the Top 40 – a first for the Whigs, while embracing the group’s extensive and influential history. Frontman Greg Dulli touts the release as “the first time since Black Love that we’ve done a full-blown band album.” Bassist John Curley adds that, “Having a break from the Whigs helped me remember what made it so rewarding. Over the course of a lifetime, there are constants, and there’s also change. You see who’s dropped off the vine, who’s going in reverse, and who’s still by your side. It’s interesting to see where life takes you, and where it doesn’t. That’s the journey and it hasn’t stopped.” In Spades will be released on CD, cassette, and vinyl May 5 via Sub Pop Records; pre-orders are now available via Storming the Base and Bandcamp.

The Afghan Whigs

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Sub Pop Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)