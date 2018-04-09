Terminus Festival announces band lineup for its seventh year





Taking place during the weekend of July 27-29 in Calgary, Alberta, the dark electronic festival known as Terminus has announced its lineup of acts. Celebrating its seventh year and long heralded as one of the scene’s most eminent festivals, this year’s lineup features as the headliners Canadian act TR/ST, the U.K.’s Mesh, and the legendary Belgian EBM staple Leæther Strip. Other highlights of this year’s lineup include the likes of iVardensphere, Android Lust, Author & Punisher, Hide, Street Sects, Shiv-r, and Statiqbloom; a full listing of performing bands, as well as ticket and venue information, can be found via the Terminus website.

Terminus Festival

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)