Terminus announces dates and band lineup for "Override" edition





Heralded as one of the premiere festival events for dark underground music, Terminus has announced the dates and band lineup for its eighth year, dubbed the “Override” edition. Taking place in Calgary, Alberta in Canada at Dickens from July 26-28, the headlining acts for the three-night event include U.S. experimental rock act HEALTH, German EBM/synthpop act Neuroticfish, and Swedish futurepop mainstays Covenant. With one special guest artist to be announced via the Terminus website and social media, the other bands on this year’s lineup include a varied range of sounds and styles – synthpop, experimental noise, industrial, electro-pop, synthwave, all clash and clang in the sounds presented by the likes of I:Scintilla, Haujobb, OHMelectronic, Freak Dream, Rabbit Junk, Melted Mirror, Caustic, Standalone, SRSQ, Devours, Klack, and more. Tickets for Terminus: “Override” Edition are onsale now via the festival website.

