Terence Fixmer announces new EP on resurrected NovaMute label





Boundary pushing French EBM/techno artist and producer Terence Fixmer has announced the release of a three track EP, titled Dance of the Comets, on Mute’s resurrected electronic and techno focused NovaMute imprint. The EP showcases Fixmer’s range with the bass heavy, dance floor ready title track calling back to his early work, which spawned the ‘Techno Body Music’ subgenre, joined by the sci-fi drone of “Orion” and eerie, atmospheric whispers of “The Silence.” Fixmer previously worked with Mute remixing VCMG in 2015 and Depeche Mode in 2017; he’s also well known for his collaboration with Nitzer Ebb vocalist Douglas McCarthy in the renowned Fixmer/McCarthy duo. The EP will be released on 12-inch vinyl on November 3.





