Technophobia to embark on five week U.S. tour





Washington, DC dark electro/industrial duo Technophobia will be embarking on a five week tour of the U.S. in support of the band’s 2016 album Flicker Out. Beginning June 1 in Columbus, OH and continuing until July 2 in Nashville, TN, the duo of Katie and Stephen Petix will be bringing their multilayered sound out of their hometown to the masses, showcasing a powerful live presence wrought with strong lighting and visuals to match the intensity of the band’s music. Having opened for the likes of Skinny Puppy, Douglas McCarthy, Laibach, Cold Cave, and Youth Code, Technophobia’s music blends a classic dark EBM approach with powerful melodic hooks, creating a sound that merges the best elements of pop and modern industrial, as can be heard on Flicker Out, released via the nonprofit label Working Order Records. Additional tour dates can be found via the band’s website.







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)